Mauritius: New Office of British High Commission Inaugurated in Floréal

press release

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, and the Senior United Kingdom Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth and the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, inaugurated, today, during an official ceremony, the new Office of the British High Commission in Floréal.

Lord Ahmad was on a one-day visit to Mauritius. The High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Mauritius, Ms Charlotte Anik Rachel Pierre, and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

In his opening remarks, President Roopun highlighted that Lord Ahmad's presence at the inauguration ceremony showcased the longstanding relations and shared values which united Mauritius and the United Kingdom. He underscored that both countries also formed part of the Commonwealth family, where they could work together with other countries for the betterment of all Member States having a significant connection with the United Kingdom.

Speaking about COVID-19, the President stressed that the pandemic showed that several countries around the world had worked together. He expressed hope that Mauritius and the United Kingdom could continue to share experiences while learning from each other.

Moreover, he pointed out that the new building offered a new environment to the British High Commission's staff and wished that they continued to work in a conducive environment for further strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries.

For his part, Lord Ahmad underlined that Mauritius and the United Kingdom shared strong historic and trade links. He pointed out that trade between the two countries amounted to some billion pounds annually, with the United Kingdom supporting Mauritius' financial services.

Lord Ahmad also expressed satisfaction with regards to Prime Minister Jugnauth's participation at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) as climate change was an important global issue. He commended Mauritius for its commitment of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by year 2030, for hosting the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub, as well as for having launched the SheTrades Hub to support women entrepreneurs.

He further observed that both countries shared diversity of community, people and faith, before emphasising that the United Kingdom was proud of its Mauritian diaspora which greatly contributed to the advancement of society, as evidenced by some 1,300 Mauritians who worked in the United Kingdom National Health Service.