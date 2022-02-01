Rwanda: Local Organisation to Rehabilitate Over 30,000 With Addiction Issues

A local organisation, Purpose Rwanda, has embarked on a five year campaign which aims at tackling delinquency and addictions in 30, 000 Rwandan citizens, mainly youths.

The drive is in line with the citizen campaign against addictions and delinquency that was launched on December 21, 2021.

Addressing the media on 28 January, Bruno Agaba, the legal representative of Purpose Rwanda, said that the aim of the campaign is to not only save lives of addicts, but also help prevent the spread of additions to different substances, be it drugs or alcohol.

He added that during the first phase, they target to reach out to 5,000 addicts, rehabilitated them and ensure they are fully recovered by the end of 2022.

Bruno Ark Agaba during the launch of the campaign. Courtesy

Among these, Agaba said that 1,000 patients will be drawn from commercial sex workers, 2,000 drug addicts and 2,000 people with alcohol addiction.

"So far, Purpose Rwanda has transformed over 3,000 lives and we hope that with the help of the large community of Rwanda, we will archive our goal of having a free sober community," he said.

Agaba also noted that Purpose Rwanda is focusing on other addictions such as social media and betting, which is also rising at a high rate in the country.

The organisation also aims to have built at least one rehabilitation centre in each province of Rwanda by the end of the campaign according to Agaba.

Judith Katabarwa, a board member of the organization said that addiction and delinquency undermine the country's development efforts, which is why it should be every citizen's goal to have a sober nation.

She said that the campaign will be done in increasing awareness through research on addictions and management measures as well as engaging local communities and schools to attract a big number of patients.