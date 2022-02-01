Nigeria: Spiritualists in Police Net for Aiding Bandits With Charms, Prayers in Katsina

1 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has succeeded in arresting one Abdullahi Bello 50, a spiritualist for offering prayers and providing charms to terrorists in Katsina metropolis to enable them carry out their nefarious activities against people in the state.

Police say it recovered two motorcycles, eight mobile phones, and several charms from the spiritualist.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Isah Gambo paraded the suspect along with four of the terrorists involved in Ammar's kidnap at the Command's headquarter on Monday.

The acclaimed spiritualist who hails from Kandamau village in the Niger Republic was fingered in the abduction of one Ammar Abdulkadir by a team of seven bandits from his residence in Katsina metropolis on 12 January 2022.

The bandits, while confessing to having committed the crime said they conspired with one Ibrahim alias "NAMADI" and other terrorists hibernating in Dumburum forest to carry out the onslaught."

According to SP Gambo: the O/C Anti-Kidnapping, CSP Alphonse Andrew carried out an investigation which led to the arrest of the masterminds of the kidnapping and other similar kidnappings and cattle rustling that happened within the metropolitan area.

Among the terrorists arrested include Yusuf Usman 27, of Bayan Gidan Lema Jibrin, Katsina, Kabir Bello 20, Yammawa Quarters Katsina, Sani Musa 31, of Tudun Baras Quarters Katsina, Salisu Ya'u, alias "MAI-RAFANAI" 37, of Kwarare village, Jibia."

