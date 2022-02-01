Zimbabwe: I'm On Course to Rule Zimbabwe - Chamisa

1 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says his newly established party is well set for victory in next year's crunch general election.

He said this while addressing delegates at Tanzania's main opposition party, the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)'s congress on Sunday

He was invited as guest of honour at the event held in Zanzibar over the weekend.

He expressed confidence that he will Zimbabwe's next government.

"CCC is the next government in Zimbabwe," Chamisa declared adding: "It is the viable alternative and will bring change to our beautiful country which has been destroyed by mismanagement, corruption and disrespect for human rights by the current regimes."

"Music from guns is not Bongo Fleva or Taarab, a gun is not a guitar, we must silence the gun," he added in reference to coups that have characterised change of governments and some dictatorial administrations across Africa.

"The gun we must play is the gun of peace, development, prosperity, the gun played by Samora Machel, Jomo Kenyata, Julius Nyerere, Ahmed Ben Bella, Sékou Toure, Kwame Nkrumah, Thomas Sankara and Agostinho Neto amongst many other luminaries.

"We have seen how the opposition has been demonised, not only in Zimbabwe where we have survived assassination attempts but across the continent, we have experienced the vulgarisation and bastardisation of the liberation struggle. The alternative has been demonised, persecuted, embarrassed, and harassed. Africa does not need these people, we do not need rulers, we need leaders. Rulers dictate whereas leaders consult then lead, that is leadership."

Added Chamisa: "We have to keep fighting, let us keep fighting, remember nothing comes without a fight, without courage. Nothing beats acts of courage; our duty is to fight for good no matter the cost. Great people make and write great history. Let us write history, let us fix the future, let us make Africa great. It is time and the journey begins now."

Chamisa has now attended ruling and opposition party events in Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, South Africa and Tanzania to cement his support within the continent and region.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

