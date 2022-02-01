Tanzania: Govt Steps Up Efforts to Curb Ntds

THE government has come up with strategies to ensure that at least 60 surgeries will be done every day for people who suffer with lymphatic filariasis, as a move to fasten the process of eliminating the problem by the year 2030. Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Godwin Mollel made the remarks at Nyerere Square grounds in Dodoma yesterday, during the climax to commemorate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), which is cerebrated every January 30 worldwide. He said currently, the government has facilitated all regional hospitals with different modern facilities including CT Scans, so medical practitioners can organise medical camp in regions and district to fasten surgeries for people with that problem. According to the deputy minister, Tanzania has an estimated 29,500 people suffering from the disease. Dr Mollel said the speed of National Programme to conduct surgeries for people with lymphatic filariasis was still low, saying if interventions are not made, it will take many years to end the disease because the statistics indicate that until last year, only 8,191surgiries were done. "I don't direct you to go and conduct 60 surgeries per day from now but it is my idea that if we sit to gather and strategies it is very possible. Come to my office so that we discuss the best way to go about it, I believe it is possible because to do surgeries for people who have such problem does not require super specialist, my worry is that if we continue with this trend it will take us many decades to contain this problem," Dr Mollel said. According the current statistics only 1,200 surgeries is done annually for people who have lymphatic filariasis, which is an estimate of three surgeries per day. Coordinator of national programme to eliminate NTDs, Dr George Kabona said currently, one lymphatic filariasis surgery cost up to 250,000/-. He said in 2008 they did 200 surgeries, 2013 (680), 2015 (315), 2016 (709), 2017 (1,239) and 2018 (1,441), while in 2019 the programme conducted 1,387 surgeries. He further said that in 2020 a total of 1,054) surgeries were conducted, 2021 (1,116) adding that the National Programme to eliminate NTDs was introduced in 2009 in collaboration with USAIDS. He said until 2016 the National Programme services reached the whole country and he commended donors and other government department, which has been working together to enable the smooth operations of the programme all over the country. On January 16th 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) kicked off this year's commemoration of NTD Day under the theme 'Achieving health equity to end the neglect of poverty-related diseases' with a call to focus more on strengthening interventions in order to promote equitable health services for all.

