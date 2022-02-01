Tanzania: Better Law to Protect PWDs in Zanzibar in Offing

STAKEHOLDERS in the defence of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have been urged to give views that will result in having the latest laws for the protection of people with disabilities.

This call has been made by the Zanzibar State Minister, Office of the First Vice-President (PWDs, Environment, and HIV/AIDS) Dr Saada Mkuya Salum.

"Spare no effort in thinking about the best way to mitigate challenges facing people with disabilities in our country, the government is fully committed to ensure there is better place for all regardless of physical status," said Dr Salum.

The comments are contained in her speech at the opening of stakeholders' forum on 'legal analysis of the person with disabilities act no. 9/2006' presented to them by lawyer Mr Haji Ali under the facilitation of Association of Non-Governmental Organizations of Zanzibar (ANGOZA).

Speaking at the Rahaleo Studio Hall, Dr Salum said the government through her office has started the review of law and policy of PWDs and that stakeholders are required to give in their inputs to achieve the intended goals to ensure rights of the PWDs are implemented.

Unfriendly infrastructures and services delivery in access to justice, medical care, education, and other services are challenges that need to be solved along with changing communities' perception on children with disabilities to stop stigma and hide them from acquiring education and socialization.

Facilitator Mr Ali revealed several gaps in the law and policy including lack of recognition of PWDs in the laws and unconducive learning environment as participants from disability organizations, teachers, and other NGOs discussed how to overcome the challenges including having new law and policy.

Ms Asha Aboud and Mr Hassan Khamis both from AGOZA informed the forum that the aim is to work with the government towards having a better law and policy in the country regarding the rights of PWDs and also push for implementation.