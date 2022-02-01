Tanzania: Reveal Names of GBV Perpetrators, Urges Kondoa DC

KONDOA District Commissioner (DC), Khamis Mkanachi has asked residents of Dodoma Region to reveal names of perpetrators of Gender Based Violence (GBV) because they live in their communities.

He said incidents of GBV were still on rise whereas statistics show that in every ten people, six are affected directly by GBV, saying that if the communities decide not to connive with suspects, the vice was likely to remain a history in the country.

The DC was speaking in Dodoma during a two-day seminar provided to women councilors drawn from four districts of Kongwa, Bahi, Mpwapwa and Kondoa

. The seminar was organised and coordinated by the Dodoma based Non-Governmental Organisation---Women Wake Up (WOWAP). Established in 1996, WOWAP is a voluntary, non-governmental organisation (NGO), which is fighting against female genital mutilation (FGM) in Tanzania.

The organisation trains community-based leaders or change agents who encourage dialogue within communities and mobilise support from religious leaders, teachers, and ward and village government officials to fight for the elimination of FGM.

The NGO is also determined to be a catalyst of change toward women's full participation in decision making on social political and economic issues, and promoting a positive attitude toward women and children through cultural means and consciousness-raising.

At a two- day seminar, the Kondoa DC asked women to further put up a strategic plan if attaining a 50/50 gender threshold in political positions and other decision making organs.

"Those of you who are now special seats councillors should in the next election go for wards so that you allow more other women to get positions in special seats," said Mr Mkanachi.

Speaking at the event WOWAP Executive Director, Fatma Tawfiq said her organisation had for many years providing training to different groups of women on GBV, leadership, as well as joint engagement of women in different issues.

"We want to see more women getting enough skills and ability to offer leadership in their communities and we believe that if they Bank on the skills provided, they will be the best professional leaders in the communities they represent," said Ms Tawfiq who doubles as Special Seats Member of Parliament.

WOWAP Coordinator Nasra Suleiman said apart from providing capacity building programme, the NGO in collaboration with other like-minded organisation including TAWLA was equally providing legal aid to women who go through GBVs.

She said for three years now, WOWAP was working closely with the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG).