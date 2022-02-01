Tanzania: Mo Dewji Foundation Beneficiary Lauds Bmh Heavy Investment

UNIVERSITY of Dodoma (UDOM) students under sponsorship of Mo Dewji Foundation have commended the government for heavy investment at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH).

They said BMH remains as the living example of heavy investment in the country's health sector.

They told the 'Daily News' over the weekend here that the technologies used in medication at BMH is the highest level, noting that the 400-bed hospital is one of the cleanest health facilities in the country right now.

"I commend management under the leadership of the Hospital's Executive Director Dr Alphonce Chandika for maintaining the cleanest environment at the Hospital," said Mwaka Lule, first year student undertaking Bachelor of Commerce (Finance).

At least eight UDOM students under sponsorship of the Mo Dewji Foundation made the decision to visit the BMH which is near to UDOM campus to view health services and wish well for children admitted at the pediatric ward. Lule, who is the leader of the Mo Dewji Foundation beneficiary students, noted that they were interested in how the Hospital keeps clean, good health services and using technologies in medication.

"We came up with the idea to visit the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital because they say, Charity Begins at Home and the BMH is close to our campus," she said. The Hospital's Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit, Mr Jeremiah Mbwambo, expressed gratitude to the students for visiting the BMH.

"We are glad for the compliment by the students. We assure members of the public to continue to keep the Hospital clean and providing ideal health services," said the Hospital's Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit.