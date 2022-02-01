Tanzania: Re-Opening of Gatuna-Katuna Border Boon for Regional Integration

EAST Africans woke up to good news on Monday after Rwanda re-opened its border with Uganda some hours before midnight on Sunday night. The frontier was closed in February 2019 due to escalating political tensions between Kigali and Kampala.

This new development in the East African Community (EAC) region comes after the government of Rwanda announced on Thursday last week that it will re-open its main border with Uganda as part of efforts to restore bilateral ties.

The reopening of the Gatuna-Katuna border post, that signals a thaw in relations between the two EAC member states, is partly attributed to the recent meeting between Rwanda President, Paul Kagame and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Senior Advisor on Special Operations to the Ugandan President.

We join the EAC secretariat and other well-wishers to congratulate the leaders of the two countries for their efforts towards re-opening of their common border.

We welcome this new development from Rwanda and Uganda as an important milestone in promotion of regional integration, an engine to boost growth and reduce poverty in the region.

We wish that the reopening of the Gatuna-Katuna border post will lead to speedy normalisation of relations between the two countries and revive cross-border trade between the two countries and free movement of people, capital and labour that had significantly declined.

The closure of the border in February 2019 had a severe impact on the informal cross-border trade between the two countries. For instance, according to Southern and Eastern African Trade, Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI), more than 6,000 small-scale traders were affected by the closure of the border post.

Another indication that the closure of the border post had impacted negatively on the trade between the two countries come from the Bank of Uganda trade statistics which show Uganda's exports to Rwanda declined to $4 million on average in 2019 from approximately $18 million on average in 2018. The value of Rwanda's exports to Uganda dropped from $19 million on average in 2018 to an average of $14 million in 2019.

Resumption of normal trade at the two countries' border crossing is potentially a much needed impetus for jump-starting regional economies battered by effects of Covid-19 containment measures.