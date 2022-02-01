Tanzania: End of Water Woes for Kagera Residents in Sight

KAGERA Region boasts of success story in the provision of water services.

About 67 per cent of residents of rural areas of the region access safe water up from 53 per cent level attained in 2015, Assistant Secretary (Planning and Coordination) at the regional secretariat, MrNesphory Bwana has said.

At least 1,774,468 residents in rural villages in Kagera Region access clean and

He explained that projections from the 2012 Population and Housing Census indicate that the region had a population of 3,127,608.

"Efforts made by the government increased water availability in rural areas from 53 per cent recorded during 2015 to 67 per cent by September 30th last year. Out of 2,659,315 residents in rural areas in Kagera about 1,774,468 people implying 67 per cent performance access clean and safe water," he said.

Elaborating, he said in Muleba District about 476,767 out of 617,334 residents access water (77 per cent), Bukoba DC recorded 68 per cent where 198,125 residents out of 289,697 residents access clean water.

Biharamulo DC recorded 74 per cent where 277,605 out of 375,142 rural dwellers access clean water while in Bukoba DC at least 198,125 out of 289,697 residents' access clean water (about 68 per cent).

And, 166,775 out of 409,594 people in Kyerwa District access safe and clean water, equivalent of 46 per cent. In Karagwe District at least 195,167 out of 304,234 residents access clean water (64 per cent).

Ngara District's 214,540 out of 356,047 residents in rural villages access clean water (60 per cent), while 149,250 out of 219,292 residents in Missenyi District access water (68 per cent).

Mr Bwana further revealed that about 87 water projects to cost 28,998,442,891/- were being implemented in rural areas where 771,172 people would be supplied clean water. To-date 47 projects had been completed, he said.

Seven water projects to cost 128.599bn/- were also being implemented by the Rural and Urban Water Supply Agency (RUWASA), to supply clean water to urban centres to benefit about 486,750 people. The projects include Kyaka/Bunazi (Missenyi), Kemondo/Maruku (Bukoba DC) and Rwakajunju/Kayanga (Karagwe).

He further explained that availability of clean water in Bukoba Municipal Council had reached 80 per cent served by the Bukoba Water and Sanitation Agency (BUWASA), with the production capacity of 18m litres daily while the Municipal's water demand stood at 13m litres per day.