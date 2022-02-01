Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Star Mupachikwa Joins English Club

ZIMBABWE women's cricket team star Modester Mupachikwa has joined English side Spencer Cricket Club as local female cricketers continue to earn international recognition.

The move to England is a major step for the 25 year-old wicketkeeper batter who has been one of the most consistent players for the team over the last few years.

Spencer Cricket Club confirmed the signing of Mupachikwa in a statement on their website.

"Spencer is delighted to announce the signing of Zimbabwe Women's international Modester Mupachikwa for their 2022 season," the club said.

"Mupachikwa is an accomplished wicketkeeper who bats in the top order for Zimbabwe Women (known as the Lady Chevrons). Since her international debut in 2011, she has become an integral member of the national side. Mupachikwa is looking to capitalise on her current form and is set to travel to England to play and coach for South London club Spencer in 2022."

Mupachikwa joins national teammate Josephine Nkomo, who will play for South Northumberland Cricket Club in England while national team captain Mary-Anne Musona was recently signed up for the FairBreak Invitational Women's Cricket T20 tournament to be played in Hong Kong in May.

There was also international recognition for Loreen Phiri who was named in the ICC Women's T20 Team of the year.

Mupachikwa will be hoping to make an impact at Spencer Cricket Club's women's team which is regarded as one of the top sides on the English club scene.

Last year, the club's Women's 1st XI won the Southern League Championship and will now compete in the Premier Division, the highest level of club cricket in England.