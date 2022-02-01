Zimbabwe: Roadside Nurse Gets Midwifery Scholarship

Mashonaland West Bureau

The Karoi nurse who became a social media sensation overnight after assisting a young mother and her baby by the roadside, has received sponsorship to study midwifery at the Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital School of Nursing.

Midwifery is defined as the health science and health profession dealing with pregnancy, childbirth, and the post-partum period, in addition to the sexual and reproductive health of women throughout their lives.

Mr Umali Jawadu (43) of Karoi General Hospital, was escorting patients to Chinhoyi Hospital, the provincial referral hospital last Wednesday, when he and his alert driver, Mr Owen Kapungu, noticed a woman believed to be in her mid-20s, lying by the roadside some 10km outside Karoi towards Chinhoyi.

The woman was in dire need of assistance and assisting her, turned Mr Jawadu into an instant hero with social media users showering him with praise.

Provincial nursing officer, Mr Farai Marufu said Mr Jawadu will start lessons in May.

"He has been enrolled for the May class to study midwifery at Chinhoyi Hospital. We will continue to support him until he finishes his course," said Mr Marufu.

"When we look at this young man, we see a health practitioner who is exceptionally different from some of the workers that we have today.

"I receive various complaints from patients across the province about some uncaring officials and we are currently doing investigations.

"Jawadu is among a few officials that are patriotic enough and this is the thrust we want; workers should be patriotic enough."

Mr Jawadu said he was happy to enrol for the course.