Zimbabwe: UN Member States Laud Zim On Reforms

Senior Reporter

MEMBER states of the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review have recommended Zimbabwe to continue implementing the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to ensure socio-economic development.

The UPR is a unique process that involves a periodic review of human rights records of all UN member states, and last week, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi presented the country's national report in Geneva for the third UPR cycle review.

Member states then made their recommendations to the country, which will be reviewed at the end of the fourth UPR cycle.

Chief among the recommendations made was the need for Zimbabwe to strengthen its legislative and administrative measures to ensure equal access to avenues of economic participation, health, education, information as well as the protection of children and women's rights.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea recommended that Zimbabwe continue with its efforts to fulfil international obligations by further developing and implementing comprehensive national plans and programmes under the Sustainable Development Goals.

Zimbabwe is currently implementing the NDS1, an economic blueprint that is transforming the country through industrialisation and modernisation. China also urged Zimbabwe to continue implementing the NDS1 and promote sustainable economic and social development while Azerbaijan recommended a continuation of efforts to promote sustainable economic and social development and to constantly improve the living standards.

Vietnam, Pakistan, Nigeria and Kenya all advised the country to persist with efforts to implement strategic plans for economic recovery and growth to enhance opportunities for all.

On children's rights, most countries recommended the country to expedite the adoption of the Marriages Amendment Bill to protect children against early marriages.

The Marriages Bill sailed through Parliament last year and is now awaiting approval by President Mnangagwa once outstanding issues are resolved.

"Amend all ancillary laws that may have a direct relationship with the provisions prohibiting child marriage, in order to ensure consistency and harmony in the legal framework," read the recommendation by Belgium.

Turkey also encouraged the establishment of the Zimbabwe Child Online Protection Committee and relevant policies and provisions to ensure the protection of children online.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Member States also called for the strengthening of efforts to ensure a comprehensive gender-responsive and disability-inclusive approach to the development and implementation of policies.

They recommended an improvement in the rights of women and girls through policies that combat gender-based violence and discrimination.

On climate change, Zimbabwe was encouraged to continue its efforts to mitigate the negative effects of climate change and environmental degradation, particularly in relation to food and water security.

The country has been on a drive to improve access to health services for its citizens through the National Health Strategy and this was commended by many countries, which called for more interventions to ensure that the policy makes an impact on all communities.

"Continue prioritising public health policies, particularly in primary and community health care, to maintain the decline in mortality rates in all age groups, especially children, teenagers, and young people," was the recommendation made by Cuba.

Zimbabwe was also urged to continue on its positive trajectory in combating Covid-19 and other public health issues.

Other recommendations made to the country included the provision of birth certificates and national identity cards to all citizens to ensure access to education and other services and effectively reduce statelessness, improved access to water and sanitation as well as food security.

Zimbabwe's human rights record is expected to be reviewed again in 2026.