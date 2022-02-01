Zimbabwe: Starbrite Contestant Makes Progress

Arts Reporter

Tadiwa Thelma Chamboko, one of the StarBrite season 10 semi-finalists, is already making some waves with her soul and reggae tunes.

On Saturday, she launched her two singles at Harare Club Hotel with the assistance of Jacaranda Culture Media Co-operation (JCMC). She has also done the already popular song "Handiende".

"I am greatful that Mr (Steve) Makoni gave me the copyrights to his song 'Handiende'. It is a song that inspires women to stand their ground and not move from one marriage to another," said Chamboko.

Makoni popularised the song "Handiende" years back as a solo guitarist.

At the launch, Chamboko performed her two singles "Zvedi" and "Zvavo'.'

"'Zvedi' is a cry to the almighty God to come and help us as a nation," she said. 'Zvavo' is an inspiration song encouraging individuals not to give up." She said she was happy her talent was taking her to another level.

"Honestly, there were hiccups, but it is a learning curve and I am really excited that at least I started something and will continue learning and improving," said Chamboko. "I had a beautiful audience and I am grateful for that."

Chamboko started singing in 2010 in a church choir where she was introduced to Chitungwiza Harmony Singers, a NAMA award-winning choir and an Old Mutual festival-winning choir in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In 2019, she joined the Dreamstar talent search programme, which hosts Starbright, with a band named Just For Fun.