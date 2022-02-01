Nigeria: Alao-Akala's Family Releases Funeral Programmes for Ex-Governor

The week-long burial activities would hold from February 14 to February 20.

The family of the late Adebayo Alao-Akala says the burial programmes for the late former Governor of Oyo State begins February 14.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Publicity Committee, Dokun Odebunmi (APC-Surulere/Ogo-Oluwa), which was made available to journalists on Monday in Ibadan.

Mr Odebunmi said that a lecture and day of tributes by the political class would hold at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan, on February 14.

He said that another lecture and day of tributes would hold at the College of Health Science, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso, on February 15.

According to him, there will be a praise night at his residence, Opadoyin Akala Lodge, Randa in Ogbomoso by 4.00 p.m on February 15.

"Lying-in-State and Executive Session will hold at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State by 12.00 p.m on February 16.

"The Hearse, afterwards, departs in a motorcade to Ogbomoso, Oyo State," Mr Odebunmi said.

He said that cultural display and parade would hold at his residence in Ogbomoso by 10.00 a.m on February 17.

The lawmaker added that Christian Wake and service of songs would hold at Ogbomoso High School Open Field by 4.00 p.m. same day.

Mr Odebunmi said that on February 18, the final burial service would hold at Beulah Baptist Conference Ground by 11.00 a.m.

"On February 18 interment holds immediately at his residence, while reception follows at Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Ogbomoso," he said.

Mr Odebunmi said that a thanksgiving service would hold at Oke-Elerin Baptist Church, Ogbomoso by 10.00 a.m. February 20.

Meanwhile, Brimoh Yusuff, the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, assured the people that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of people and valuables during the event.