Kenya: A Black-Tie Burns Night Celebration Hosted By the British High Commissioner to Kenya

25th January of every year is a very special day in the Scottish calendar. Often referred to as Burns Night, it is one of the biggest celebrations commemorating the life of Robert Burns, the most famous Scottish poet. Born in Ayrshire in 1759, his famous verses stand as a fitting testament to Scotland's proud literary history.

The British High Commissioner to Kenya, H.E. Jane Marriott OBE hosted a special evening at her official residence on the 25th of January 2022 in honor of Robert Burns. Esteemed guests, at the black- tie invite only dinner celebrations had the opportunity to immerse themselves in plenty of Scottish culture through food, music and poetry. In addition, there was plenty of Scotch - which is an important part of Scotland's identity. Burns and Scotch whisky are synonymous. The Scottish poet penned his love for this national drink in his verse 'O thou, my muse! guid auld Scotch.'

Widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland, after Queen Victoria and Christopher Columbus, Burns is said to have more statues dedicated to him around the world than any other non-religious figure. From a young age, he nurtured a passion for poetry and to date, written with grace and humor, and distinguished by unpretentious beauty, his poems continue to touch the hearts of people around the globe who commemorate his legacy, on or around his birthday (January 25). Robert Burns lived to the age of 37 and during that time, travelled wide and far composing poems and songs. As well as making original compositions, Burns also collected folk songs from across Scotland, often revising or adapting them.

Two sets of Famous Burns' poems were recited at the dinner table, led by H.E. Jane Marriott on behalf of the ladies, while a representative of the press corps read on behalf of the gentlemen. The Burns Night Supper was in association with the International Diplomatic Supplies (IDS), to showcase Scottish and International Whiskies.

This Scottish holiday has been celebrated for hundreds of years since the first supper was held by acquaintances of Robert Burns to commemorate his death. Today, it is marked all around the world to celebrate his life and work with events held in the weeks surrounding the late poet's birthday. Its therefore more than just a good reason to raise a 'wee dram' of whisky while enthusiastically belting 'Auld Lang Syne'.