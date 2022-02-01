Namibia: Grade 12 Results Out Tomorrow

The education ministry announced yesterday that it has made good progress with the marking and processing of the examination data for Advanced Subsidiary (AS) national examinations, paving the way for the results to be released tomorrow.

"This early release of results will afford Namibian candidates who applied to further their studies to present their statements of results to recipient institutions of higher learning," the ministry's executive director Sanet Steenkamp said.

The results will be available on the website of the ministry or alternatively via SMSs, as well as through the print media. "The following procedure should be followed when requesting for results via SMSs: send a message with your full candidate number, and your results will be displayed on the screen of your cellphone," she explained.

All candidates who wrote the 2021 AS national examinations are reminded to have their candidate numbers nearby in order to be able to access their results.

"Regional offices will provide the results from the broadsheets to candidates and relatives who personally visit the offices during office hours or phone the regional offices," Steenkamp added.

The rest of the results are expected to be released in mid-February.