Tanzania: Islets Not Sold - Mwinyi ... Stresses Mega Economic Projects

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi Monday allayed fears over public anxiety on mega economic projects, saying the interest of wananchi will always prevail in the scheme implementation.

The Isles president assured that execution of all projects will observe public interest, dismissing as baseless rumours that the government has sold out the small islands.

"Not a single islet has been sold out; we are just leasing them to attract serious investors in high earned tourism," Dr Mwinyi told the first press conference of his newly introduced system to talk to the media monthly.

The investors will have to invest massively but also ensure that their tourism operations adhere to the environmental conservations by 100 per cent, said President Mwinyi, hinting that the government has already accrued 15 million US dollars (over 34bn/-) as upfront leasing fees for the ten islets.

He said Zanzibar is no longer interested in mass tourism, which is environmentally destructive, "We want few but high spending tourists to conserve the environment."

Expounding on mega economic projects, President Mwinyi said all of them are being carried out to provide better services to wananchi.

President Mwinyi cited the reconstruction of Darajani corridor; Mwanakwerekwe, Jumbi and Chuwini markets as ambitious projects that seek to improve the business environment rather than displacing the current occupants.

"Unfortunately, there is overwhelming fear over the projects; let me assure all Zanzibaris that nobody will be robbed of their rights," Dr Mwinyi said.

He said the major goal behind the projects is to improve the business environment, explaining that under the mega shop project at Darajani corridor, more traders will get business space, with the current occupants of the area getting the first priority in the allocation.

Dr Mwinyi further assured that even the renting fee will drop, "The rental fee was the government concern as well but the investors have pledged to charge less than what is currently charged."

Added President Mwinyi: "The goal is to have a modernly constructed city."

He elaborated that during his recent tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he secured a strategic investor in the Kizingo area, which is scheduled for redevelopment to improve the city image.

The Isles leader said artisanal fishermen who currently use the area will be provided with alternative and more improved facilities for their fishing activities while the youth using the playing grounds will be provided with modern sports facilities, with adequate lighting to enable them play even during the nights.

President Mwinyi said the government is committed to the renovation of all Stone Town buildings, with financially capable individuals allowed to refurbish their structures.

"But, we have directed whoever is unable to finance the renovation works to hand over the house to the government and they will be provided with alternative residence during the project execution," he stated.

The president said the government is determined to transform the entire Stone Town into a modern and highly attractive tourism suburb.

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi yesterday swore in his three new appointees, including Zanzibar Accountant General Dr Said Seif Mzee and Chairperson of the Court of Appeal of the Revolutionary Government's Special Departments Justice Aziza Idd Sued.

Dr Mwinyi also had Dr Rahma Salim Mahfoudh take oath of office as the new Executive Secretary of the Planning Commission in the President's Office, Finance and Planning.

Speaking at State House grounds, Dr Said appreciated the trust and pledged to work hard to meet the public expectations.

"My new job is to supervise public money and ensure all government accounts perform their duties diligently," Dr Said, an immediate Zanzibar State Trading Corporation (ZSTC) Director General, noted.