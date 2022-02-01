Tanzania: 'Use Tma Weather Updates to Make Economic Activities Profitable'

WORKS and Transport Deputy Minister Atupele Mwakibete has encouraged individual farmers and institutions to effectively make use of weather forecast information issued by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) for production and implementation of development projects.

"TMA's weather forecast reports are accurate, using them would enable farmers and institutions to avoid them getting losses only because ofbeing unaware over proper season to cultivate or implement projects,"Mr Mwakibete said recently after his familiarization tour at the TMA Headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

He argued that since 70 per cent of Tanzanians engage in agriculture, if this group would effectively observe weather forecast information, the TMA's work would bring significant impact in the country's agricultural production.

While at the TMA, the deputy minister had the opportunity to visit technical departments used for collecting weather data and analysis.

"In the previous days it was hard to get right weather information, I commend the TMA for this huge step forward since now we get accurate information due to installed modern equipment," he stated.

He promised that the government would continue strengthening the capacity of the authority by allocating more funds for it to purchase more radars for more efficient weather forecast activities.

He said in its 2021/22 budget the government has allocated 30bn/- to the TMA to implement its activities, including purchasing more equipment.

He went on directing the authority to up its efforts in making the weather information more accurate so that it build more trust among the members of the public to use such reports.

Earlier, TMA's chairperson of the board of directors, Dr Buruhani Nyenzi, credited the government for giving the board member an opportunity to supervise the authority, promising the deputy minister that the board will undertake the duty effectively.

Authority's Director General, Dr Agnes Kijazi, said the TMA performs its works by following both national and international guidelines on weather forecasts.

Dr Kijazi noted that the authority would continue building capacity among its staff for more efficiency and it is well prepared to further improve its services.