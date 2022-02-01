Uganda: Ministry Wants Taxes On It Equipment Scrapped

The Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance has asked Parliament to scrap taxes on the IT devices if they are to be affordable to all Ugandans.

Ministry officials led by the state minister in charge of National Guidance Godfrey Kabyanga, said the current taxes on ICT equipment are high thus making them inaccessible for many Ugandans.

The officials argued that removing the taxes on the ICT devices will not only make devices cheap but also accessible by the majority of Ugandans.

The minister also told the committee that the ministry has established a communication and national guidance task force where experts from civil society and private sector will guide on how best government programs can be communicated to the masses.

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) which was part of the meeting disclosed to the MPs that it had taken a decision not to renew the license of any telecom company if it does not meet the 90% geographical coverage of the country in terms of network.

The MPs asked UCC to investigate telecom companies said to be evading taxes.