Uganda: Government Kicks Off Process to Overhaul Education System

The ministry of Education and Sports has kicked off the process of overhauling the education system to come up with new policies that will replace the old outdated ones that were formulated way back in 1992.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the Secretary to the Education Policy Review Commission (EPRC) Brighton Barugahare said the Ministry has instituted an education policy review commission to review the entire sector.

He said his effort has been undertaken to align the country's education sector to the current global demand as well as address the bottlenecks plaguing it.

Education analysts have welcomed this move, noting that it has been a long time coming.

"The mandate of the commission is to inquire into the effectiveness and relevance of Education Policy to the achievement of the education needs of users and goals of government," he said.

The commission will investigate and inquire into the implementation of the decisions contained in the government white paper on education of 1992 as a macro policy framework for human capital development in the country and the existence of policies on curriculum, teaching, assessment, and placement of learners where available.

The commission will also identify policy, program, and project gaps in the government 1992 White Paper on education, their causes, and relationship to implementation failure among others

"Therefore, the commission is putting out this call as a request to all stakeholders to participate in the education policy review process by way of submitting written memoranda of one's views, comments, and proposals on the necessary Education and Sports Sector Policy and Legal Reforms," he said.

Other forms of stakeholder participation shall include public meetings, debates, seminars, workshops, media engagement using the various platforms, and site meetings in the field and the program for such events shall be communicated and the concerned audiences notified in time.