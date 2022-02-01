Nigeria: Recruitments - Senate Panel Moves to Audit MDAs' Staff Record

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter Governmental Affairs Monday vowed to invoke necessary legislative actions against federal ministries, departments and agencies engaging in secret and lopsided recruitments.

The panel, chaired by Senator Danjuma La'ah, said it would visit all the MDAs this year to audit their staff list and take drastic action against any erring one.

La'ah stated this in an interview with journalists after his panel's engagement with the officials of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS).

He asked heads of the MDAs to ensure that their recruitment exercises accommodate every qualified Nigerian from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He said: "All along, our committee has not been taking the issue very seriously, but now, we're ready to ensure that the right things are done.

"We must follow the law during recruitments exercises and all geopolitical zones must be fairly captured.

"Our committee would ensure that we follow up where necessary through aggressive oversight no matter what it will take us.

"All the geopolitical zones have qualified Nigerians in all spheres of life. So, there is no basis for lopsidedness in employment."