South Africa: Mpumalanga Bullying Incident Condemned

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has condemned a bullying incident involving two learners from Elukhanyisweni Secondary School in Emalahleni.

In a recorded video that went viral, a girl is seen hitting another learner several times until a bystander intervenes by hitting back at the perpetrator.

"The department condemns this incident with the strongest contempt it deserves and has directed that the school governing body of Elukhanyisweni Secondary School should bring to book everyone involved in the fracas," the department said of Friday's incident.

The department said it has deployed officials to render counselling to the victim and to all learners who may have been negatively affected by the incident.

The department will also monitor developments at the school very closely.