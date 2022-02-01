South Africa: Mpumalanga Bullying Incident Condemned

1 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has condemned a bullying incident involving two learners from Elukhanyisweni Secondary School in Emalahleni.

In a recorded video that went viral, a girl is seen hitting another learner several times until a bystander intervenes by hitting back at the perpetrator.

"The department condemns this incident with the strongest contempt it deserves and has directed that the school governing body of Elukhanyisweni Secondary School should bring to book everyone involved in the fracas," the department said of Friday's incident.

The department said it has deployed officials to render counselling to the victim and to all learners who may have been negatively affected by the incident.

The department will also monitor developments at the school very closely.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X