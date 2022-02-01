Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records One Death, 158 Infections Monday

1 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

NCDC noted that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 253,181, while the fatality toll now stands at 3,136.

Nigeria on Monday recorded one death from the COVID-19 pandemic, with 158 new infections reported across 10 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday morning shows that the backlog of cases reported from three states: Anambra, Lagos, and Akwa Ibom, led to an increase in the number of infections recorded on Monday.

Anambra State topped the infection chart with a backlog of 82 cases for January 14 to 30, 2022, followed by Lagos State with 32 cases for January 30 while Akwa Ibom ranked the third on the log with 13 cases for January 14 to 30.

It added that a total of 229,315 people have now been treated and discharged nationwide since 2020 when the cases were first spotted in the country. The new figure, NCDC noted, includes a backlog of 82 and 68 discharged cases from Anambra and Akwa-Ibom States respectively between January 14 to 30, 2022.

Breakdown

Further breakdown of NCDC data shows that apart from Anambra, Lagos, and Akwa Ibom states, Cross River and Kwara states reported seven and six cases respectively.

FCT also reported five cases, followed by Gombe and Kaduna States with three cases each.

While Bayelsa State reported two cases, Kano and Nasarawa states reported a single case each.

NCDC added that nine states: Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no infections on Monday.

