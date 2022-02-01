Kenya: Private Detective Jane Mugo Bursts Into Tears in Court, Claims Life in Danger

Nairobi — There was drama at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday as private detective Jane Mugo burst into tears claiming that her life was in danger from unnamed kidnappers.

Mugo alleged that she had been kidnapped on November 24 last year and that they were using the media in court to take her photos.

She also claimed that her kidnappers who were present in court and were planning on killing her had targeted her following her investigation on someone implicated in corruption.

Mugo as appearing before Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi for the mention of a case against her where she is accused of threatening to kill a businessman.

She pleaded afresh to the case after prosecution amended the charge sheet.

In this matter, the detective allegedly threatened to kill Deepa Shah and unlawful use of firearm.