Rwanda: Revenue Body Extends Deadline on Property Tax

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has extended the deadline for filing and payment of property tax and rental income tax for the year 2021 and the trading license for the year 2022.

The deadline that had been set for January 31 has been extended to February 15.

"This is due to the late turn up of taxpayers which led to the payment system slowness making it difficult for filing and payment on time," read a statement from RRA.

However, the tax administration body urged all concerned taxpayers to file and make payment before the new deadline, so as to avoid applicable penalties.

The deadline for property tax payment has been extended for the second time where the deadline for it was January 31, from December.

Rwanda Revenue Authority has concentrated all efforts to ensure maximum compliance that all taxes are paid on time.

Recently, the body has initiated a study to conduct a survey of non-compliance in telcos.