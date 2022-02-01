Kenya: Sakaja Crowds Frustrate Wanjiru as Kenya Kwanza Tours Nairobi

1 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi County Gubernatorial aspirants Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margret Wanjiru were on Tuesday engaged in a public spat during a rally in Westlands after the crowd jeered at Wanjiru as she made her remarks.

Bishop Wanjiru who is seeking the Governor's seat under the UDA ticket accused Senator Sakaja (ANC-leaning) of inciting the crowd against her.

"I deserve respect, we are both leaders here in Nairobi," an agitated Margret Wanjiru said as she confronted Sakaja.

The rally was attended by leaders from both the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Amani National Coalition (ANC) and Ford Kenya.

Leaders present included UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya's Moses Wetangula and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

In a quick rejoinder Senator Sakaja dismissed Wanjiru's claims and asked the jeering crowd to give everybody an opportunity to sell their candidature.

"Everyone has a right to be listened to, please let's stop this," said Sakaja.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X