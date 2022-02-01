Rwanda: Nine Criteria One Must Meet to Be Considered for National Hero

1 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Patrick Nzabonimpa

Every year, on February 1, Rwandans celebrate National Heroes' Day. It is the day on which they reflect on acts by national heroes and heroines and the values for which they are remembered.

According to the law nº 13 bis/2009 of 16/06/2009 determining the responsibilities, structure and functioning of the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honor (CHENO), a hero is any person who pursues objectives he/she undertakes to obtain a special achievement for the public interest and with high proven integrity, sacrifice and noble courage in his/her acts and who avoids being a coward in his/her actions in very trying situations.

There are rigorous processes one goes through to be gazetted as a National Hero, below are nine qualities one must meet to be considered, as outlined by CHENO.

1. Proven integrity

You have to show a sense of courage, to support positive action, to point out negative actions and dare to fight it with full knowledge of its likely risks.

2. Patriotism

You have to promote the country's sovereignty, development, national pride as well as unity among its inhabitants.

3. Sacrifice

This includes denial of personal interests, defense of public interests and, where necessary, sacrifice of one' s life.

4. Vision

You have to be visionary and understand truth that is not open for all.

5. Proven courage or bravery

You have to be famous for your acts of bravery known to and appreciated by many people.

6. To serve as an example

You have to be famous for your outstanding achievements which serve as a good example for others.

7. Truthfulness

You should be characterized by truth and defend it without fear of suffering because of it.

8. Magnanimity

You have to demonstrate good manners in your behavior, relations and interactions.

9. Humanity

You should be characterized by love for others instead of being materialistic.

