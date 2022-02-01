Rwanda: APR, Mukura League Clash Resumes Today

The remaining 45 minutes of the league match between APR FC and Mukura VS that was interrupted by heavy downpour on Monday, January 31, will resume at Kigali Stadium.

Mukura were ahead with a 1-0 scoreline before both teams headed into the half time break but referees decided to postpone the game after the turf was flooded by downpour.

A statement released by local football governing body (FERWAFA) indicates that the match will be held at the same venue and same time the game had been scheduled before.

"Due to heavy rain that flooded Kigali Stadium, the Match Day 6 league game between APR FC and Mukura is postponed... the game will resume from the minute it was postponed and will be played at the same venue," Ferwafa posted on their Twitter handle.

The decision was, however, not welcomed by Huye-based side's new head coach Tony Hernandez who reportedly accused APR for putting pressure on referees and Ferwafa officials to postpone the game while his team was dominating the game and with high chances of taking home all three points.

This is one of the two remaining games that APR weren't able to play on time as they were participating in continental competitions.

The army side, who are undefeated in the past 50 games, leads the table with 31 points, two points ahead of second-placed Kiyovu SC and five ahead of arch-rivals Rayon Sports who sit third on the table.

Tuesday Mukura VS v APR FC, 3pm Kigali Stadium