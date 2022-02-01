Tanzania: MPs Endorse Dr Tulia As New Speaker

Members of Parliament elect Tulia Ackson as Speaker of United Republic of Tanzania's National Speaker.

Dr Tulia garnered all 376 of valid polls cast and defeated eight other contestants who were eyeing for the top post.

Contestants who failed to convince even a single MP to vote for them were Abdallah Mohammed Said (NRA), Saadun Abrahaman Hatib (DP), Ndonge Said Ndonge (AFP) and Engineer Ivan Maganza (TLP).

Others were David Mwaijojele (CCK), Georges Busungu (TADEA), Kunje Ngombalemwelu (SAU) and Maimuna Said Kassim (ADC).

After winning the race, the former senior law lecturer at University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Tulia becomes the second woman to clinch the top post.