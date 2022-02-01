Tanzania: MPs Endorse Dr Tulia As New Speaker

1 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Members of Parliament elect Tulia Ackson as Speaker of United Republic of Tanzania's National Speaker.

Dr Tulia garnered all 376 of valid polls cast and defeated eight other contestants who were eyeing for the top post.

Contestants who failed to convince even a single MP to vote for them were Abdallah Mohammed Said (NRA), Saadun Abrahaman Hatib (DP), Ndonge Said Ndonge (AFP) and Engineer Ivan Maganza (TLP).

Others were David Mwaijojele (CCK), Georges Busungu (TADEA), Kunje Ngombalemwelu (SAU) and Maimuna Said Kassim (ADC).

After winning the race, the former senior law lecturer at University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Tulia becomes the second woman to clinch the top post.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X