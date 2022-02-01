Uganda: FDC Contests Byabashaija's Re-Appointment As Prisons Boss

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has protested against the re-appointment of Dr. Johnson Byabashaija as the Commissioner General of Prisons.

Byabashaija was appointed as the prisons boss for another two-year term by President Museveni last week.

Addressing journalists at their weekly press briefing, FDC party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju contested against the re-appointment, and urged Parliament to inform the appointing authority.

"Byabashaija on account of his age which is over 60 does not qualify to head the Prison or even serve there. His re-appointment is illegal," Ssemujju said.

Ssemujju accused President Museveni of being "obsessed with dying in office," and said that such a mindset needs to be checked if the country is to progress.

"This is the reason he (Museveni) allowed his former UPC youth winger Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile to also enjoy that luxury, but Byabashaija has no way. You remember Museveni was also stopping Benjamin Odoki from retiring as chief justice," Ssemujju said.

The FDC called upon Parliament to carry out its duty and remind President Museveni that Byabashaija does not qualify to hold a public office, having clocked the retirement age of 60.

The Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2010) stipulate that after clocking the mandatory age of 60, one may be employed on contract terms and that the duration of service will be two years unless otherwise specified by the appointing authority.

In 2020, President Museveni reappointed Dr. Byabashaija in the same position for a period of two years that elapsed this year prompting the appointing authority to further retain his faith in him.

President Museveni recently hailed Dr. Byabashaija for transforming prisons which he said has a bright future.

"I want to thank prisons because I don't hear much trouble there. It seems the discipline is quite high and I congratulate you on that," Museveni said recently.

Dr. Byabashaija, who joined the Uganda Prisons Services in 1983 and became the Commissioner General in 2005, was recently quoted saying he is not yet satisfied that the 1990s generation can ably take over the mantle and says he needs the two-year term to mentor them.

"I am not satisfied (that they are ready). It is what I am going to do in the next two years to make sure they are ready."