Namibia: New Details Emerge in Swakop 'Suicide' Pact

Undying love and the fear to live without one another is what may have led to a Swakopmund couple committing suicide by overdosing on Sunday.

The couple was found dead at their home by a co-worker. Their pets - a dog and a cat - were also discovered lifeless. The couple believed to be from South Africa and the United Kingdom, respectively has been living and working in Swakopmund until their death. However, police yesterday said that they cannot release any details or their identity and circumstances around their deaths as it is currently being treated as sensitive.

"We cannot release any details or the identity of the persons involved before we reach out to their next of kin and investigations are currently ongoing," Inspector Ileni Shapumba from the Erongo police said yesterday.

The couple was found dead in their bedroom along with two pets. The woman allegedly left a cryptic message on Saturday with a co-worker, saying that the co-workers should go to their home if she and her husband don't turn up for work the next day.

Suicide pacts are uncommon in Namibia despite it being a common occurrence around the world.

In most cases, people that are terminally ill go to countries where euthanasia is legal. A source close to the couple yesterday indicated that the man was terminally ill with cancer. She, however, could not say how advance the disease was.

"They were a nice couple and she was scared to face life without him. I think it is that fear that made them end their lives," the co-worker, who refused to be identified, told New Era.

Another close friend of the couple yesterday on social media wrote that the couple did leave several letters addressed to all the people they are close to.

"They did not want to burden anyone to look after their pets too," a friend of the couple wrote yesterday. Swakopmund clinical psychologist Willie van der Merwe yesterday said that the incident is very tragic and sad.

"However one cannot really say anything as details are still sketchy but what I can say is that circumstances and situations differ from person to person. We urge people to seek professional help rather," he said.

Counsellor Saltiel Kalola yesterday also said that the suicide is very complex and that one needs to have all the facts before advising or guiding other couples that might find themselves in similar situations.

"Challenges differ from person to person, however, it should not discourage you or allow you to suffer in silence. Rather seek assistance regardless of how painful the situation might be," he appealed.