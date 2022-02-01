South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Participates in 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council, 2-4 Feb

press release

Minister Pandor to participate in the 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will participate in the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The meeting is scheduled for 02 - 03 February 2022.

Among other things, the Executive Council is expected to adopt the theme of the year 2022. The proposed theme is: "Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, accelerate the Human Champion, Social and Economic Development."

The Executive Council is expected to deliberate on the following:

The Report of the 43rd Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC);

The Annual Report of the Union and its Organs;

The Report of Committees of the Executive Council and Ad Hoc Committees;

The Progress Report on the COVID-19 pandemic and its Socio-Economic impact on African economies; and

The Report on the operationalisation of the Africa Centre for Disease Control.

The meeting is also expected to elect 15 members of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), a female Vice-President of the Pan African University (PAU) as well as a Female Member of the African Union Board on Combatting Corruption.

The Executive Council will be followed by the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union on 05 - 06 February 2022.