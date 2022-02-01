South Africa: Another Blow for Peter Moyo As High Court Throws Out His Demand for R250 Million in Damages

analysis

The latest court ruling has affirmed Old Mutual's right as an employer to dismiss an employee that it has accused of gross misconduct and believes its relationship with them has broken-down irreparably.

Old Mutual has scored another victory against former CEO Peter Moyo as the High Court in Johannesburg has thrown out his demand for R250-million in damages and claim that he was wrongfully fired from his top job nearly three years ago.

Judge Gregory Wright found that Moyo failed to produce evidence that Old Mutual acted in a wrongful manner or caused him contractual and reputational damages when South Africa's second largest insurer fired him in June 2019, citing a conflict of interest on his part.

In a blow to Moyo, Wright also ordered him to pay Old Mutual's legal costs, including those of two senior and two junior counsel.

Business Maverick understands that Moyo's legal team, led by Dali Mpofu SC, was, at the time of writing, yet to decide on whether to appeal against Wright's ruling at a higher court. Moyo's legal team said a decision would be announced soon.

Moyo has already told the high court that he doesn't want a protracted fight with Old Mutual...