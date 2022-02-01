South Africa: Schools Can Fully Open and Isolation Reduced - Covid-19 Regulation Amendments Take Pragmatic Turn

analysis

Following pressure to align regulations with the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, Cabinet has announced that people who test positive for Covid-19 but don't show any symptoms will no longer have to isolate. Pupils can now return to school full-time, meaning life will start to return to normal for young people who have been hard-hit by the lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdown has been particularly damaging for school-aged youth, many of whom lost huge amounts of learning time, have been cut off from their networks of friends, and in some cases, have gone hungry as the government first shut down schools and then imposed a system of rotational learning.

On Monday, Cabinet announced amendments to the Level 1 lockdown regulations that suggest the executive has responded to pressure and is continuing to take a more pragmatic approach to the pandemic after the country has exited its fourth wave, which saw fewer hospitalisations and deaths than previous waves.

In late December 2021, curfew restrictions, criticised as unnecessary as hospital admissions dropped during the Omicron wave, were scrapped. The latest amendments to the Covid-19 regulations follow the trend as the government...