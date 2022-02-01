Lesotho: Sakoane Summons DPP Motinyane to Answer Perjury Allegations

CHIEF Justice Sakoane Sakoane has on Monday summoned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Hlalefang Motinyane, to appear before him to answer charges of perjury.

Justice Sakoane accuses DPP Motinyane of lying under oath. She is accused of lying under oath that the lead prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams, would not be available for the treason and murder trial of politicians, Mothetjoa Metsing, Selibe Mochoboroane, former army commander, Tlali Kamoli, Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Lance Corporals Motloheloa Ntsane and Leutsoa Motsieloa.

DPP Motinyane filed an application for the postponement of the trial on the grounds that Adv Abrahams as he was engaged in other matters in his native South Africa.

Adv Abrahams appeared in court on Monday and this prompted the chief justice to accuse DPP Motinyane of lying under oath. He therefore summoned her to appear before him on Monday to anser perjury allegations.