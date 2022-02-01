Namibia: Suicide Couple Identified

THE couple who died in an alleged double suicide at their Vogelstrand home at Swakopmund on Saturday night has been identified by friends and an employee as Dean Olley (73) and his wife, Luella Olley (63).

The couple allegedly killed their two pets, a cat and a dog, and then consumed a lethal substance ending their lives.

The deceased were both foreign nationals operating a company called Afrores & Trinidad (Pty) Ltd from a home office in Goshawk Street in Swakopmund's affluent Vogelstrand suburb.

Sources close to the couple yesterday said they most likely planned taking their own lives.

Dean allegedly suffered from an incurable blood disorder, with his death imminent and Luella not prepared to live a life without her husband.