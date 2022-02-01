Namibia: Suicide Couple Identified

1 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Floris Steenkamp

THE couple who died in an alleged double suicide at their Vogelstrand home at Swakopmund on Saturday night has been identified by friends and an employee as Dean Olley (73) and his wife, Luella Olley (63).

The couple allegedly killed their two pets, a cat and a dog, and then consumed a lethal substance ending their lives.

The deceased were both foreign nationals operating a company called Afrores & Trinidad (Pty) Ltd from a home office in Goshawk Street in Swakopmund's affluent Vogelstrand suburb.

Sources close to the couple yesterday said they most likely planned taking their own lives.

Dean allegedly suffered from an incurable blood disorder, with his death imminent and Luella not prepared to live a life without her husband.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X