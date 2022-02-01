Namibia: Two-Year-Old Raped

1 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A two-year-old girl was raped on Sunday, allegedly by a 29-year-old suspect from Okakekete village in the Omusati region.

Omusati police commander, commissioner Titus Shikongo, said it is alleged that the suspect found the victim sleeping alone in her home while other family members were in a mahangu field.

The suspect also lives with the victim's family. He has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court.

In a separate incident, Sem Ndeshipanda (26) from Omalyadhila village committed suicuide by hanging in his bedroom.

His body was discovered by his uncle. No suicide note was found.

Another suicide was reported on Sunday morning at Okathakongala village, also in Omusati.

Wilbard Iipinge Lineekela (39) was found hanging from a berry tree.

