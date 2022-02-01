Namibia: Nghipunya Attacks Part of Law On Bail

THREE judges of the High Court are due to decide by the end of September if a section of the Criminal Procedure Act that allows courts to deny bail to an arrested person in the public interest is constitutional.

Judges Herman January, Thomas Masuku and Esi Schimming-Chase reserved their judgement after hearing oral arguments on a constitutional challenge by former National Fishing Corporation of Namibia chief executive Mike Nghipunya in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

January postponed the delivery of the court's judgement to 29 September, and added that if the decision is ready earlier it would be handed down before the scheduled date.

Nghipunya is asking the court to declare that the Criminal Procedure Act's section 61, which allows Namibian courts to refuse bail to arrested people if it considers that to be in the interest of the public or of the administration of justice, is unconstitutional. The section also states that a court may refuse bail on those grounds despite finding that an accused person was not likely to flee or interfere with witnesses or the investigation of their case.

Nghipunya, who is charged with fraud, racketeering, money laundering and other crimes in the Fishrot case that is pending in the High Court, is claiming that the Criminal Procedure Act's section 61, which became part of the law in 1991, "is overly broad and not capable of full comprehension by those likely to be affected" by it.

He also claims the section in question "essentially authorises pretrial and presentencing detention in circumstances which are not authorised by the Namibian Constitution".

Nghipunya further says it has become clear that whenever he applies to be granted bail, which he needs to prepare properly for his trial, that section of the Criminal Procedure Act "will remain a major impediment".

Nghipunya (37) has been in jail for nearly two years, after he was arrested in February 2020.

He applied to be granted bail in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in June 2020, but his application was turned down in a ruling in which the presiding magistrate concluded that it would not be in the interest of the public or of the administration of justice to release him on bail.

Nghipunya appealed to the High Court against the magistrate's decision, but his appeal was dismissed in October 2020, when two judges also concluded that it would not be in the interest of the public or the administration of justice for him to be released on bail.

The minister of justice, attorney general and prosecutor general, who are cited as respondents in the case, are opposing Nghipunya's application to have the section of the Criminal Procedure Act declared unconstitutional.

In an affidavit filed at the court, attorney general Festus Mbandeka says the concepts of "public interest" and "interest of the administration of justice" have existed in Namibian law for decades before they were included in the Criminal Procedure Act through an amendment of that law in 1991.

Mbandeka, and also prosecutor general Martha Imalwa, in a separate sworn statement, note that the two concepts have been considered in numerous judgements of Namibian courts, and say those judgements should provide clarity about what those concepts entail.

"One cannot simply close one's eyes to judicial pronouncements which have been made on an issue of law merely to advance one's version of how such an issue ought to be interpreted," Imalwa states.

Mbandeka also says that the terms "public interest" and "the interest of the administration of justice" are useful in denoting a value judgement of what would be fair and just to all concerned.

Senior counsel Raymond Heathcote, assisted by Thabang Phatela, and instructing lawyer Milton Engelbrecht represented Nghipunya during the hearing before the three judges.

Slysken Makando, instructed by government lawyer Neliswa Tjahikika, represented the justice minister, attorney general and prosecutor general.