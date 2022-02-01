Burkina Faso: Namibia Condemns Burkina Faso Coup

THE Namibian Government says it does not recognise the military government in Burkina Faso, which ascended to power last month through a coup.

The military overthrew the country's democratically elected government and detained president Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Namibia's international relations ministry said the country remains resolute in its stance on a zero-tolerance approach with regard to ascending to power through unconstitutional means.

It said Namibia also condemns the Burkina Faso military government as unconstitutional, and is in agreement with the African Union's commitment to "silencing the guns in Africa".

International relations executive director, Penda Naanda, said Namibia supports calls by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) for the immediate release of Kabore and all the other political detainees, the restoration of constitutional order and a return to civilian rule in Burkina Faso.

"Similarly, Namibia expresses support for the decision by the Peace and Security Council of the AU at its 1 062nd meeting, held on 31 January 2022, to suspend, with immediate effect, the participation of Burkina Faso from all AU activities until the restoration of normal constitutional order in the country," Naanda said.

Namibia, therefore, called on the international community to extend support to the people of Burkina Faso "in their quest to find a democratic solution to the current situation, and restore sustained peace and stability".

Burkina Faso has been in a political turmoil after the military detained president Kabore, dissolved the government and the National Assembly, and suspended the constitution on 24 January 2022.

The removal of Kabore is the latest bout of turmoil to strike Burkina Faso since it gained independence from France in 1960.

Kabore was elected in 2015, following a popular revolt that forced out longtime ruler Blaise Compaore.

Compaore had seized power in 1987 during a coup in which the country's revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, was shot dead.

Kabore, who was re-elected in 2020, had faced waves of protests in recent months, amid frustrations about killings of civilians and soldiers by armed groups, some of whom have links to Islamic extremist groups Isis and al-Qaeda.