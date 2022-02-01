Zimbabwe: 185 Schooling Days in 2022

1 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Government has released this year's schools calendar with 185 learning days and no exeat weekends bringing to an end the prolonged Covid-19 furlough if the virus remains in check.

The first term starts on Monday February 7 ending on April 7 and has 45 days for face to face learning. The vacation has 26 days before the second term commences on May 3, and has 69 school days.

After the second term, there will be 30 days for the vacation period before schools open again on September 5, and running for 71 learning days.

The first term for 2023 opens on January 9.

