Zimbabwe: Handball Teams to Meet At Girls High School

1 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

THE national Under-20 and Under-18 men's squads are this week set to meet at Girls High School in Harare for a periodic camp ahead of the International Handball Federation Trophy Zone Six.

Zimbabwe are hosting the regional tournament from April 25 to 30.

They are hoping to field both Under-18 and Under-20 teams.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation technical director, Farai Gwisai, said both teams are now meeting this week from Thursday to Sunday.

"All teams will get into camp from Thursday, February 3 to Sunday, February 6. It's now confirmed," said Gwisai.

The camp will also see the coaches continue with trials to identify other players that can join those that were selected last year.

Cephas Mushati is in charge of the Under-20. He will be assisted by Tafadzwa Mudure while Alan Mandeya was appointed coach for the Under-18. Cleopas Ncube is the assistant coach.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X