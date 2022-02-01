Zimbabwe: Handball Teams to Meet At Girls High School

THE national Under-20 and Under-18 men's squads are this week set to meet at Girls High School in Harare for a periodic camp ahead of the International Handball Federation Trophy Zone Six.

Zimbabwe are hosting the regional tournament from April 25 to 30.

They are hoping to field both Under-18 and Under-20 teams.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation technical director, Farai Gwisai, said both teams are now meeting this week from Thursday to Sunday.

"All teams will get into camp from Thursday, February 3 to Sunday, February 6. It's now confirmed," said Gwisai.

The camp will also see the coaches continue with trials to identify other players that can join those that were selected last year.

Cephas Mushati is in charge of the Under-20. He will be assisted by Tafadzwa Mudure while Alan Mandeya was appointed coach for the Under-18. Cleopas Ncube is the assistant coach.