Zimbabwe: Tenax Complete PSL Player Registration

CASTLE Lager Premiership football side, Tenax, have finalised their squad for the 2022 season and are ready to compete in their first top-flight season.

The local league resumes on February 12.

Although they were promoted in 2020, the former ZIFA Eastern Region Division One champions have waited for two years to make their proper bow in the league.

The Mutare-based side have roped-in a number of young players.

They have parted ways with top marksman Farai Mugumwa, who crossed to neighbours Manica Diamonds.

Team manager, Lloyd Chinawa, says they are building for the future and their average age is now 24 years.

"We have lost our top striker Farai Mugumwa. It's unfortunate we couldn't get a direct replacement for him. Our main worry was in defence, which I think we have found an answer in David Pascal and Tafadzwa Zhakata who have been training with us since last year.

"We got two players from Manica Diamonds, Pascal Shumbaimwe, a left-back, and David Chirandu, a centreback.

"We didn't buy any big name because we believe in building names. Our average age of our players is now at 24 unlike the 30 to 32 years, which we had," said Chinawa.

Tenax Squad

Phillip Makumi, Simon Munemero, Virimai Mukudo, Lancelot Chakwanda, Vint Fadzanayi, Malvern Dumbura, Irvine Gwenzi, Takunda Mapara, Tatenda Kureti, Panashe Mtasa, Dexter Marara, Godfrey Chisango, Tafadzwa Zhakata, Carlos Musimwa, Edson Gavara, Pritchard Masawi, Beloved Musabaike, Tapiwa Revesai, Aristotle Manyamba, Godfrey Manase, Tafadzwa Marisa, Christopher Maganda, Never Rauzhi, Pascal Chirimanyemba, Pascal Shumbaimwe, David Chirandu, Clarence Mbauya, Theophilus Musiteyi.