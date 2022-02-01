Tanzania: TBs Urges Public Join Efforts Against Banned Cosmetics

Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has urged the public to seek out information on genuine cosmetics as ways to support efforts to eliminate toxic skin beauty products from the market.

The TBS call comes after impounding and destroying toxic cosmetics worth 70m/- from the northern regions of Arusha, Manyara, Kilimanjaro and Tanga.

The TBS Inspector, William Mhina said the destroyed toxic cosmetics have been banned from use in the local market because they contain dangerous toxins.

"It's important that consumers are informed and purchase products that are healthy and safe because some chemicals in certain cosmetic products are toxic," he said.

Most people seek out beauty cosmetic products that are formulated from healthy, nontoxic ingredients.

Unfortunately, some unfaithful manufacturers and business people have been producing and distributing toxic cosmetics.

Standards Act, 2009 (No. 2 of 2009) read in conjunction with the regulations on registration of premises for food and cosmetics and section 14 (1) prohibits the sale, distribution and storage of banned cosmetics.

Some of the notable effects of using banned toxic cosmetics are skin cancer, skin becoming thin and soft, toxins penetrating the skin and entering the arteries especially in the scalp, causing kidney damage and for pregnant women, toxins can affect the baby in the womb.

TBS was given the mandate to provide public awareness to consumers and all traders dealing with the cosmetics business to seek information from the bureau that clarify genuine beauty products which are safe and healthy for human use.

Through the Finance Act 2019, TBS is obliged to conduct awareness campaigns on the effects of toxic cosmetics, undertake impromptu inspections in all merchandise on cosmetics to make sure these harmful products are uprooted from the local market.

Business people, apart from seeking correct information on genuine cosmetics from TBS, also needed to register all cosmetics products on the shelves as a way to approve their quality and safety as well as identify toxic beauty products from the local market.

Safety and quality are vital for the manufacture of personal care products such as cosmetics, hair and skincare products.