Ghana: We'll Deal With Miscreants - Dcop Seidu

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Iddi Lansah Seidu, has warned miscreants in the region to desist from their activities or be dealt with in accordance with the laws.

"We are warning the miscreants to better reform and find genuine jobs to do because we shall come after them, they may run but they cannot hide and we will continue to hunt them, arrest them and take them through the due processes of law," he added.

The Commander gave the caution during an engagement with journalists in Accra yesterday, stating that the Command has devised new strategies, including effective day and night patrols, to help curb crimes in the city.

He assured the public of the police's continuous determination in ensuring that lives and properties were saved at all times for people to go about their businesses without any fear or favour.

DCOP Seidu said the police would not relent in their mandate and urged the public to make their personal safety a priority at all times, "ensure your homes and offices among others are fortified to prevent crimes," he added.

He said the social media was a crucial platform and urged the public not to abuse it, saying, "People put a lot of information about their day to day activities there which give out clue to criminals."

DCOP Seidu advised the public to immediately call the police on emergency numbers, 18555 and 191, for prompt action in case of any eventuality.

He said the combating of crime was a shared responsibility and called on the public to assist the police in crime prevention in the country.

DCOP Seidu said the co-operation from the public was helping the police chalk success in their cases and urged them not to relent on that.

He said police was working hard to build on public trust and that informants who provided credible information to the police would be treated with confidentiality.