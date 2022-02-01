Ghana: Jb Danquah Murder Case - Post Mortem Examination Report Stolen

The post mortem examination report on the slain Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, in the Eastern Region, Joseph Boakye (J.B) Danquah Adu, has been stolen, says the government pathologist, who conducted the examination.

Dr Lawrence Edusei, the pathologist and fifth prosecution witness told the Accra the Accra High Court yesterday that "After the post mortem examination, I typed my own report on my PC in 2016, while I was at a conference in Germany, thieves broke into my house and packed everything.

He said that "the cause of death is exsanguination, due to multiple stab injuries of neck and chest."

In his evidence in chief to the court, during cross-examination on Monday, by defence counsel, Yaw Dankwah, Dr Edusei said, the late MP died from "exsanguination."

"Because we do have the same information in the Police Hospital, I accessed it in 2018," the pathologist explained to the court.

Dr Edusei, who was explaining the term to the court while being led by Mrs Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney, said there was "virtually no blood in the body" of the late MP, who died of "an unnatural cause."

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has adjourned the case to February 1, 2022, for further cross-examination.

Daniel Asiedu, also known as 'Sexy Don' is standing trial for alleged murder and robbery. His co-accused, Vincent Bossu, alias Agogo, is facing a separate charge of conspiracy to rob.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The facts according to the prosecution, the former MP lived with his family at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

The accused, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, lived at Agbogbloshie, a slum in Accra.

Prosecution said between February 8 and 9, 2016, the late MP was chauffeured home in his private car.

Prosecution said the MP's driver reportedly handed over the ignition keys of the car to Mr Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.

On February 9, 2016, at about 1 am, Asiedu and Bosso, allegedly armed with a catapult, cutter and sharp knife went to the MP's house.

Prosecution said Bosso had assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

The court heard that when Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. A struggle ensued during which Asiedu allegedly stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.

The prosecution said, the MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through his hand, leaving a deep cut in his palm.

The MP according to the prosecution bled profusely and fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times in his right chest and neck.

Upon realising that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with him three iPhones belonging to the MP and absconded.