Ghana: Ensure Value for Money in Award of Contracts - Assemblies Cautioned

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been cautioned to ensure value for money in the award of contracts to avoid impoverishing communities.

They have been asked to increase Internally Generated Funds through innovative strategise so as not to depend solely on the Assemblies Common Fund.

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, cautioned the Assemblies as part of his tour of the 18 Assemblies in the Region and charged the Assembly to carry the communities along and gain their support to strengthening substructures in the Assemblies in achieving feats to transform communities.

Dr Letsa and his entourage toured the newly built rice factory under the One District One Factory project, a warehouse and the Hohoe Market complex, both under construction.

"Assemblies must ensure value for money in contracts they award to avoid financial losses to the state and payment of judgment debts and also increase your Internally Generated Funds to the extent where you might not need funds from the government to execute priority projects," he entreated.

Dr Letsa described the Hohoe Municipal Assembly as a shining example in a decentralised system because Hohoe had always been performing excellently since he assumed office as the Regional Minister in 2017,and appealed to them not to rest on their oars and become complacent but work harder to improve on their position for other assemblies to emulate.

Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, observed that the visit meant a lot for the management and staff of the assembly to continue to initiate innovative ways of increasing revenue mobilisation to accelerate growth and development and assured of either sustaining or improving performance.

He hinted that the One District One factory project was completed and awaiting the arrival of equipment to make it fully operational to reduce the unemployment rate in the municipality.

Reverend Isaac Adja Tettey, Volta Regional Economic Planning Officer, described the Hohoe Municipal Assembly as an excellent assembly for other assemblies to emulate and advised the management and staff of the assembly not to relent on their performance efforts to impoverish the residents. -GNA