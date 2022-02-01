Mauritius: The 187th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery Commemorated in Le Morne

press release

A wreath-laying ceremony was held, today, at the International Slave Route Monument in Le Morne to commemorate the 187th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery, in the presence of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Amongst the various eminent guests present were: the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo; the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo; the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck; the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Charles Gaëtan Xavier-Luc Duval; as well as the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and other personalities.

In a statement following the wreath-laying ceremony, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the sanitary restrictions currently in force in the country, it was decided that a restricted ceremony would be organised to commemorate the 187th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery. However, he observed, due to the prevailing cyclonic conditions, only a wreath laying ceremony has been held.

This ceremony, underscored the Prime Minister, is a way to pay tribute to our ancestors, who were victims of slavery. He added that it is the duty of every citizen to remember this dark period of the world's history so that humanity does not commit this horror again, and lives in serenity.

Furthermore, he underscored that Government has undertaken several initiatives such as the setting-up of an Open-Air Museum at Trou Chenilles and an Intercontinental Slavery Museum in Port Louis to showcase under what atrocious conditions slaves were living and to pay homage to them.

It is recalled that Le Morne, a historic location declared World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2008, is the symbol of the suffering endured by slaves, their fight for freedom and resilience, as well as their sacrifice.