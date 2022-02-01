Mauritius: Abolition of Slavery - Wreath-Laying Ceremony At the Monument of the Unknown Slave

press release

The Municipal Council of Port-Louis marked the 187th anniversary of the abolition of slavery, this morning, with a wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of the Stele of the Unknown Slave, in Port-Louis, erected in front of the MunicipalTheatre of Port-Louis in memory of the slaves who died while on the run.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, the Lord Mayor of the Municipal Council of Port-Louis, Mr Mahfooz Moussa Cadersaïb, several political dignitaries, as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps, and representatives of Socio-Cultural organisations were present on the occasion.

The Stele of the Unknown Slave

The Stele was unveiled on 08 October 1998 by the then Lord Mayor of Port-Louis, Mr. Luc Désiré Marie and the Director at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Mr Doudou Diène, following a Colloquium on "l'esclavage et sesséquelles. Mémoire et vécud'hier et d'aujourd'hui".

The Colloquium was organised in Mauritius by the Municipal Council of Port-Louis in collaboration with the University of Mauritius under the aegis of UNESCO and brought together Mauritian and foreign scholars, researchers and practitioners from 05 to 08 October 1998.