Mauritius: A Cyclone Warning Class II in Force in Mauritius

press release

In its fifth cyclone bulletin issued this morning, the Mauritius Meteorological Services maintained its cyclone warning class II for Mauritius.

According to the Met Services, tropical cyclone Batsirai was centred at about 480 km to the north-east of Mauritius, in latitude 16.9 degrees South and longitude 61.1 degrees East at 10.00 a.m, and was moving in a general west-south-west direction at about 15 km/h over the past 24 hours. They stressed that the latest observations confirmed the risk of further recurvature of the trajectory towards the south-west which would bring the centre of the tropical cyclone closer to Mauritius, thus posing a potential threat to the island.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Centre (NDRRMC) is closely monitoring the situation and has, this morning, launched Level III: Full scale activation of the National Emergency Operations Command (NEOC), which is the main coordinating multi-agency, comprising representatives from Ministries/Departments, other emergency services, and private sectors concerned with the preparedness, response and recovery phases of any disaster.

The public is thus advised to complete all preliminary precautions as the weather is expected to deteriorate by this evening. Already, winds are blowing from the south-east at a speed of about 45 km/h with gusts of the order of 90 km/h in exposed areas. Several interventions have been carried out since this morning by Emergency Services regarding fallen branches and trees, as well as telecom and electric poles, on roads in Coromandel, Curepipe, Fond du Sac, Baie du Tombeau, among others.